Soccer games today: Start times, TV info for upcoming MLS schedule, EPL fixtures, and more

Updated:
Looking to find out the soccer games today? Well, look no further as we run down today’s matches on the fixtures for MLS, EPL, Liga MX, and more.

2025 MLS schedule

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
May 17Montreal vs. Toronto2:30 PMApple TV
May 17New York City vs. New York4:30 PMApple TV
May 17Columbus vs. Cincinnati7:15 PMApple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes
May 17Atlanta vs. Philadelphia7:30 PMApple TV
May 17Charlotte vs. Chicago7:30 PMApple TV
May 17New England vs. San Jose7:30 PMApple TV
May 17Austin vs. Vancouver8:30 PMApple TV
May 17Dallas vs. Houston8:30 PMApple TV
May 17Minnesota vs. St. Louis8:30 PMApple TV
May 17Nashville vs. DC8:30 PMApple TV
May 17Colorado vs. Salt Lake 9:30 PMApple TV
May 17Portland vs. Seattle9:30 PMApple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes
May 17San Diego vs. Kansas City10:30 PMApple TV

Get a look at the upcoming matches on the 2025 MLS schedule.

How to watch MLS?

Matches on the 2025 MLS schedule can be viewed on Apple TV’s season pass, Apple TV+, FS1, and Fox Deportes.

2025 EPL schedule

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
May 18Everton vs. Southamption12:00 PMPeacock
May 18West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest2:15 PMPeacock
May 18Brentford vs. Fulham3:00 PMPeacock
May 18Leiscester City vs. Ipswich Town3:00 PMPeacock
May 18Arsenal vs. Newcastle4:30 PMPeacock

Get a look at the upcoming matches on the 2025 Premier League schedule.

What channel is EPL on in US?

You can watch all of EPL matches in the United States on the various NBC Sports platforms. During the season, you can view select games on USA Network and NBC, but the majority of matches can be found on their streaming service, Peacock.

2025 Liga MX schedule

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
May 17Toluca vs. Tigres9:00 PMUnivision

Get a look at the upcoming matches on the 2025 Liga MX schedule.

How can I watch Liga MX in the US?

Liga MX games in the United States can be found on Univision and its affiliated channel TUDN. Matches can also be found on ViX premium and the TUDN app.

2025 LaLiga schedule

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
May 18Sevilla vs. Real Madrid1:00 PMESPN+, ESPN 3
May 18Barcelona vs. Villarreal1:00 PMESPN+, ESPN 3
May 18Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis1:00 PMESPN+, ESPN 3
May 18Celta Vigo vs. Vallecano1:00 PMESPN+, ESPN 3
May 18Real Sociedad vs. Girona1:00 PMESPN+, ESPN 3
May 18Valencia vs. Atletico Bilbao1:00 PMESPN+, ESPN 3
May 18Valladolid vs. Alavez1:00 PMESPN+, ESPN 3
May 18Osasuna vs. Esanyol1:00 PMESPN+, ESPN 3
May 18Mallorca vs. Getafe1:00 PMESPN+, ESPN 3
May 18Las Palmas vs. Leganes1:00 PMESPN+, ESPN 3

Get a look at the upcoming matches on the 2025 LaLiga schedule.

How can I watch LaLiga in the US?

Spain’s top soccer league can be viewed in the United States on the popular sports streaming service ESPN+ and ESPN 3. Certain games will also air nationally on ABC and ESPN.

2025 NWSL schedule

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
May 17North Carolina vs. Chicago5:00 PMNWSL+, Paramaount+
May 17Washington vs. Utah7:30 PMION
May 17Bay vs. Angel City10:00 PMION

Get a look at the upcoming matches on the 2025 NWSL schedule.

How to watch NWSL games today

Most NWSL matches can be found on the new league’s NWSL+ app or Amazon Prime Video. Several games during the season will also air on ESPN.

2025 Champions League fixtures

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
May 31Paris St-Germain vs. Inter Milan3:00 PMParamount+

Get a look at the upcoming matches on the 2025 Champions League schedule.

How to watch the Champions League in the US?

CBS is the exclusive broadcaster of Champions League games in the United States. Most matches can be watched on Paramount+, however, a select few can also be seen on CBS or CBS Sports.

