The 2025-26 Premier League season started with a six-goal thriller between Liverpool and Bournemouth on Friday, but was quickly overshadowed by a racist incident at Anfield.

This happened during the first half of the game when Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo was allegedly subjected to racist abuse from a Liverpool fan.

Video footage showed the English-born Ghanaian forward about to take a throw-in, when he received obscene comments from a Liverpool supporter sitting pitchside. However, Semenyo ignored the man without a word and proceeded with the game.

Actually vile. He’s said that to his face pic.twitter.com/l4PWm5XJIv — . (@NayfChels) August 15, 2025

The ugly incident led to a stoppage in play by the referee, sparking widespread condemnations from both teams and supporters alike. Although the defending champions eventually secured their first three points of the new season, the conversation after the game focused on the comments directed at Semenyo.

Fans react to racist abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo in EPL opener

Following the game, reactions to the incident from fans have been rife on social media. While some have condemned racial abuse at Antoine Semenyo entirely, others decided to single out the Liverpool supporter who made the comments. The man who was in a wheelchair was escorted out of the stadium at half-time by three police officers.

One fan wrote, “Racist AND disabled? What a combination, lmfao, imagine having the balls to do that in full view of everyone, knowing it would be easy as piss to identify you out of everyone in the crowd.”

While another fan wrote, “He’s a better man than me, I’m flipping the c**t over so he eats concrete for 90 mins.”

Racist AND disabled? What a combination lmfao, imagine having the balls to do that in full view of everyone, knowing it would be easy as piss to identify you out of everyone in the crowd. — Jake (@TheUnknownMando) August 15, 2025

“As a Liverpool supporter, I condemn this behavior.. ban that guy forever,” wrote another fan.

One fan seemed to aim a dig at the man who made the comments at Semenyo and wrote, “He’s on chair wearing a never walk alone jersey. The humor is cooked.”

“Not a single person behind him giving him shit for whatever he said either 🥴,” another fan added.

After their 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth on Friday night, Liverpool issued a statement condemning the ugly incident. Amid reports that the Merseyside police are investigating the alleged abuse directed at Semenyo, the official statement from the defending Premier League champions read:

“Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth. We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms; it has no place in society or football.”

Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth.



We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2025

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola revealed Antoine Semenyo was upset after the game, but praised the Ghana international for maintaining his composure and scoring two goals at Anfield to draw the visitors level. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how the ongoing police investigation eventually turns out.