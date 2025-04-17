MLS rumors: Inter Miami, NYCFC among teams in running to add biggest European addition since Lionel Messi

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A huge new rumor claims Inter Miami is among four MLS teams that are seriously considering a pursuit of one of the Premier League’s greatest players this century.

Major League Soccer continues to go through a key growth spurt. For decades, North America’s top soccer league was but an afterthought in the sports news cycle. However, the development of rosters and the massive edition of soccer icon Lionel Messi two years ago have played a massive role in taking the league to new heights of interest.

However, the 37-year-old European futbol legend is not getting any younger and likely won’t be around MLS for much longer. The league’s teams must develop more marketable stars. Or use their financial might to continue to bring in available talent from around the world.

Well, it seems that several clubs are targeting a Premier League legend who will be up for grabs next month.

Inter Miami and NYCFC are interested in Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne

On Wednesday, The Athletic reported that Inter Miami, the Chicago Fire, NYCFC, and D.C. United are interested in signing soon-to-be free agent Kevin De Bruyne.

The Premier League great informed his current side, Manchester City, that he will be moving on from the club at the end of the season in May. The legendary midfielder has won 19 trophies. And was part of 189 goals during his 10 unforgettable seasons with the club.

While it would be a huge coup for Inter Miami to have Messi and De Bruyne this summer, the outlet explains why they are not a favorite to win the sweepstakes if he decides to bring his talents to MLS.

“Multiple sources familiar with the ongoing talks also confirmed that De Bruyne’s MLS discovery rights, which are held by Miami, will not be a barrier for another team to sign the Belgian star,” The Athletic revealed. “Miami, whose designated player slots are used by Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, would have to sign De Bruyne to a deal far below market value — and what the other MLS teams are willing to pay — given the current configuration of their roster, which has opened a window for additional suitors.

“As a result, none of the other interested parties would have to pay Miami for De Bruyne’s rights, one source said.”