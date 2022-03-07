Snoop Dogg joins FaZe Clan as content creator

Legendary rapper Snoop Dog has joined FaZe Clan as a content creator for the esports organization.

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is joining the FaZe Clan board of directors, the esports brand announced Monday.

“FaZe Snoop” will be helping out with content creation, merchandising and youth community programs.

“It only makes sense to partner with FaZe Clan as both a team member and on the Board of Directors,” he said in a news release. “The youth identifies with their brand and that’s something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together.”

The 50-year-old entertainer will join the board later this year when FaZe Clan merges with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (BRPM) to become a publicly traded company.

“The organic relationship between FaZe and Snoop has been building for years now, so we are thrilled to officially welcome FaZe Snoop to the family,” FaZe Clan chief strategy officer Kai Henry said. “As the original internet kid and first generation gamer, Snoop has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle and gaming.”

Snoop Dogg is an avid gamer who has streamed games on Twitch and made guest appearances in several video game titles, including “Def Jam: Fight For NY” and “True Crime: Streets of LA.”

