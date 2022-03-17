smooya joins Into the Breach on trial basis

Owen “smooya” Butterfield will begin a month-long trial period with Into the Breach, the British organization announced Thursday.
The 22-year-old British AWPer briefly competed with Into the Breach during the Pinnacle Winter Series 3 Regional matches.
He will take the place of the benched Yaroslav “isk” Issakov.
“Let’s see where this leads … A new era comes,” Into the Breach wrote on Twitter.
It's time… ITB welcomes @smooyacs for a month in all upcoming officials.
We'll be announcing our permanent roster in due course.
Let's see where this leads… A new era comes ????#CSGO #UKCS pic.twitter.com/4m9sDsbRgG
— Into The Breach (@ITBesports) March 17, 2022
smooya left Fnatic on March 3 on the heels of being benched the previous month.
Before joining Fnatic’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lineup in October 2021, smooya competed with Movistar Riders, Chaos Esports Club, BIG and Epsilon Esports, among others.
–Field Level Media