smooya joins Into the Breach on trial basis

Owen “smooya” Butterfield will begin a month-long trial period with Into the Breach, the British organization announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old British AWPer briefly competed with Into the Breach during the Pinnacle Winter Series 3 Regional matches.

He will take the place of the benched Yaroslav “isk” Issakov.

“Let’s see where this leads … A new era comes,” Into the Breach wrote on Twitter.

It's time… ITB welcomes @smooyacs for a month in all upcoming officials. We'll be announcing our permanent roster in due course. Let's see where this leads… A new era comes ????#CSGO #UKCS pic.twitter.com/4m9sDsbRgG — Into The Breach (@ITBesports) March 17, 2022

smooya left Fnatic on March 3 on the heels of being benched the previous month.

Before joining Fnatic’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lineup in October 2021, smooya competed with Movistar Riders, Chaos Esports Club, BIG and Epsilon Esports, among others.

–Field Level Media