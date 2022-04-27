Smoke, Glitchy earn upset wins in NBA 2K League’s Slam Open

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Two amateur teams upset NBA 2K League sides on Tuesday as the Slam Open three-on-three event got underway.

Team Smoke beat Heat Check Gaming 3-1, and Glitchy topped Kings Guard Gaming 3-1.

Four other amateur or community clubs fell against NBA 2K League opposition. Blazer5 Gaming defeated Intimidators 3-1, Cavs Legion GC beat Dreamshakers 3-0, Wizards District Gaming toppled Dot Squad 3-1, and Mavs Gaming handled Triple Threat 3-0.

In matchups involving two NBA 2K League teams, T-Wolves Gaming defeated Buck Gaming 3-1, 76ers GC swept Knicks Gaming 3-0, Hawks Talon GC downed Hornets Venom GT 3-0, DUX Infinitos edged Jazz Gaming 3-2, Pistons GT dumped Warriors Gaming Squad 3-0 and Pacers Gaming toppled Lakers Gaming 3-1.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying plus “community” teams featuring 2K social-media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through May 6, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, the start of bracket play that will run May 11-14 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinal and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Slam Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

Twelve matches are scheduled for Wednesday:

–Pistons GT vs. Cavs Legion GC

–Blazer5 Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

–NetsGC vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–Raptors Uprising GC vs. 76ers GC

–Magic Gaming vs. Handlez

–Intimidators vs. DUX Infinitos

–Glitchy vs. Pacers Gaming

–Bucks Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming

–Gen.G Tigers vs. Grizz Gaming

–Hornets Venom GT vs. Team Smoke

–Knicks Gaming vs. Basketball Godz

–Dreamshakers vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a trio of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Group 1

T1. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 0-0

T1. Magic Gaming, 0-0

T1. Grizz Gaming, 0-0

T1. Handlez, 0-0

Group 2

1. 76ers GC, 1-0

T2. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-0

T2. Basketball Godz, 0-0

4. Knicks Gaming, 0-1

Group 3

T1. Hawks Talon GC, 1-0

T1. Team Smoke, 1-0

T3. Heat Check Gaming, 0-1

T3. Hornets Venom GT, 0-1

Group 4

1. Wizards District Gaming, 1-0

T2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0

T2. NetsGC, 0-0

4. Dot Squad, 0-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Group 5

T1. Pistons GT, 1-0

T1. Cavs Legion GC, 1-0

T3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 0-1

T3. Dreamshakers, 0-1

Group 6

T1. Pacers Gaming, 1-0

T1. Glitchy, 1-0

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-1

T3. Lakers Gaming, 0-1

Group 7

T1. Mavs Gaming, 1-0

T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-0

T3. Bucks Gaming, 0-1

T3. Triple Threat, 0-1

Group 8

T1. DUX Infinitos, 1-0

T1. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-0

T3. Jazz Gaming, 0-1

T3. Intimidators, 0-1

NBA 2K League Slam Open prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $15,000 each

5-8. $7,500 each

