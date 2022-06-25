Slumping Sun seek turnaround against Dream

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Connecticut Sun find themselves in unfamiliar territory after losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The Sun (12-6) will look to stop the slide on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Atlanta Dream (8-9) in College Park, Ga.

Connecticut had won six of its previous seven games before dropping a 71-63 decision at Washington last Sunday and an 81-77 loss against New York on Wednesday.

“We’re going to look in the mirror each and every one of us and see how we can be better and how we can improve individually,” guard Natisha Hiedeman said, per the New London Day.

Courtney Williams, who scored 16 points versus the Liberty, had a season-high 20 to go along with eight rebounds in the Sun’s 105-92 win over Atlanta on June 15.

“They (the Dream) kept going under screens. If they’re gonna keep going under the screens, I’m gonna keep lighting them up,” Williams told the Hartford Courant after that game.

The performance likely had added significance for Williams, who played for Atlanta in the previous two seasons.

Jonquel Jones recorded her third straight double-double and fifth of the season after registering 12 points and 11 rebounds against New York. The reigning WNBA MVP had 15 points and nine rebounds in the previous encounter against Atlanta.

Jones averages team-leading totals in points (14.9), rebounds (9.5) and blocks (1.1) for Connecticut.

Like the Sun, the Dream also fell short in their recent game against the Liberty.

AD Durr, who scored 21 points versus Connecticut, had a career-high 23 points off the bench in Atlanta’s 89-77 setback to New York on Friday.

Durr has paid dividends since being acquired from the Liberty on June 8 for Megan Walker and the draft rights to Raquel Carrera.

Rookie Rhyne Howard added 19 points on Friday for the Dream, who sustained their fifth loss in the past six games.

Howard, the first overall pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft, is averaging a team-best 16.4 points for Atlanta.

Maya Caldwell recorded just five points in 16 minutes on Friday in her second game since signing with the Dream. She had 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor in her debut on Tuesday.

“The mindset is to just play, to go out, perform, to do what I’m supposed to do. Play my role, and not worry about what’s next,” Caldwell said. “Just stay present.”

