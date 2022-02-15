Sky center Astou Ndour-Fall to sit out 2022 season

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center/forward Astou Ndour-Fall (45) and center Stefanie Dolson (31) during the first half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Sky announced Tuesday that Astou Ndour-Fall will sit out the upcoming season for rest.

Ndour-Fall, 27, played in 20 games last season for the Sky. A starter in just eight of those games, she often contributed off the bench for the Sky, which went on to win the 2021 WNBA Championship.

“We completely understand and support Astou’s decision to take a break this summer — she has played year-round for seven consecutive years now without stop,” Sky general manager James Wade said in a statement. “This was a great opportunity for her to take a much-needed rest, and we look forward and hope to be seeing her back in 2023, ready to go.”

A 6-foot-5 native of Senegal, Ndour-Fall was drafted in 2014 by the San Antonio Stars. Her first stint with the Sky was in the 2018-19 season, and she rejoined the team ahead of its 2021 campaign.

Last season, she averaged 6.6 points and a career-high 4.8 rebounds per game. Ndour-Fall played in all three of the Sky’s wins over the Phoenix Mercury in the 2021 WNBA Finals. The Sky’s 3-1 win over the Mercury was its first championship.

Ndour-Fall has often played for teams overseas during the WNBA offseason, featuring for clubs in Spain, Turkey, Russia and Italy. She helped Spain win a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

–Field Level Media