Sky beat Mystics for third straight win

Kahleah Copper had 15 points and Emma Meesseman scored 13 for the Chicago Sky, who used a 31-point third quarter to win their season-high third straight game, 91-82 over the visiting Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Candace Parker posted 12 points and 13 rebounds, while ex-Mystic Meesseman went 6-of-7 from the field and recorded six assists and five steals for the Sky (7-3), who shot 55.4 percent from the field and made nine 3-pointers to beat Washington (7-5) for the second time in less than two weeks. Sky reserve Dana Evans added 12 points.

Tianna Hawkins had 21 points off the bench and Myisha Hines-Allen scored 13 for the Mystics, who made eight 3-pointers but committed 15 turnovers in losing for the fourth time in six games. Washington star Elena Delle Donne did not face her former club because of back issues.

Chicago led 36-34 at the break. Then Meesseman and Copper, who went without a point in the first quarter, combined to score 11 of the first 14 points in the second half to give the hosts a 47-37 advantage. The Sky kept control and used Evans’ heave from just beyond half-court at the buzzer to lead 67-56 after three quarters.

Three-pointers from Parker and Azura Stevens further padded the lead for Chicago, which led 78-61 with under five minutes to play in the fourth. The Sky committed 16 turnovers for the game, which aided the Mystics’ late push.

Meesseman, Parker and Courtney Vandersloot combined for 19 points as the Sky went 10-of-16 from the field in the first quarter to lead 24-18 after one. Chicago stretched its advantage to 27-18 with Evans’ 3-pointer to open the second.

However, Washington used a 9-0 run to tie the game. Though the Sky shot 5-of-16 from the floor in the second quarter, a Vandersloot bucket broke a 34-34 tie with one minute to play. That ultimately gave the hosts a two-point lead at halftime.

The Mystics played a second straight contest without coach Mike Thibault, who is in the health and safety protocol. Thibault’s son, Eric, served as head coach again Sunday.

