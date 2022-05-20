fbpx
Published May 20, 2022

Sky activate 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Kahleah Copper (2) drives with the ball against Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21), right, during the second half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Sky activated All-Star guard Kahleah Copper on Friday.

The 2021 WNBA Finals MVP will make her season debut Sunday when the Sky (2-2) visit the Washington Mystics (4-1).

Copper, 27, had been competing in Spain, where she was named the EuroLeague MVP in the 2021-22 regular season.

Copper averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 32 starts during the 2021 regular season. She averaged 17.7 points and 5.3 boards in 10 playoff games.

A first-round pick (seventh overall) by the Mystics in 2016, Copper has career averages of 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 185 games (69 starts) with Washington (2016) and Chicago.

The Sky released forward Tina Krajisnik in a corresponding transaction.

–Field Level Media

