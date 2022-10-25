Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games.

Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers (3-4) will look to get it together on Thursday night when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3).

Tampa Bay’s latest tumble came at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team that was led by an interim head coach and a third-string quarterback.

The Buccaneers went 2-for-12 on third downs in a 21-3 setback to the Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay didn’t help itself by averaging 2.9 yards per carry in that game, and the club is averaging a league-low 3.0 per tote and 64.4 rushing yards per contest this season.

“We got to coach it better, we got to play it better, we got to have awareness and situational football — all those things that really matter that we’ve been so good at in the past,” offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said Tuesday.

Brady, 45, has just eight touchdown passes through seven games this season. He had 21 through the team’s first seven games in 2021.

“I think there’s always hope and then there’s reality,” Brady said of turning around his team’s fortunes. “The only thing you can focus on is what the reality of the situation is, and that’s we haven’t played our best football.”

Brady is also working behind a makeshift offensive line that remains in flux. Rookie Luke Goedeke is expected to start despite nursing a foot injury, while third-year backup Nick Leverett also is expected to play.

Brady may see a familiar face in three-time Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul, who has started the last four games for the Ravens since signing with the team on Sept. 26. Pierre-Paul spent his four previous seasons with Tampa Bay.

“There’s no bad blood, but I want to show them what they don’t have,” Pierre-Paul said, per ESPN.

Tampa Bay’s defense likely won’t have Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on Thursday, who sustained a concussion on Sunday and has yet to practice this week.

The Buccaneers already had veteran safety Logan Ryan (foot) on injured reserve and are very thin in the secondary behind Mike Edwards and Keanu Neal. Cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) did not practice this week.

Mike Evans (ankle) and Julio Jones (knee) were limited in practice on Tuesday, while fellow wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) did not practice for a second straight day.

Tampa Bay will have to keep a multi-faceted threat in Jackson under wraps on Thursday.

Jackson threw for just 120 yards and rushed for 59 yards more in Baltimore’s 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. The former NFL MVP ranks fifth among all players with 510 yards rushing.

Gus Edwards rushed 16 times for 66 yards and a career high-tying two touchdowns in his return from a torn ACL on Sunday. He also rushed for 104 yards and a score in the Ravens’ 20-12 win over the Buccaneers during their last meeting in 2018.

Edwards (knee) was a limited participant in Monday’s walk-through and Tuesday’s practice.

All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (knee), however, joined offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), defensive end Calais Campbell (illness) and linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) in failing to practice on Tuesday.

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (quad) and Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) were full participants in Tuesday’s practice.

–Field Level Media