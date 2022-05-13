Sixers GM: Doc Rivers to return as coach next season

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Doc Rivers will return as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers next season, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said Friday.

The confirmation came one day after the Sixers’ season ended with a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In his second season with Philadelphia, Rivers guided the team to a 51-31 record in the regular season and the No. 4 seed in the East. The 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

Rivers, who is signed through the 2024-25 season, said he wasn’t concerned about his job security following Thursday night’s season-ending 99-90 loss.

“I don’t worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job. If you don’t, then you should write it,” Rivers said. “Because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. Again this year, the same thing. If that’s how anyone feels, write it. I’m going to feel secure about it.”

Rivers, 60, is 100-54 with the Sixers and 1,043-735 during a 23-year coaching career with the Orlando Magic (1999-2004), Boston Celtics (2004-13), Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20) and Philadelphia. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1999-2000 and won an NBA championship with Boston in 2007-08.

–Field Level Media