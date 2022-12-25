Sixers doing fine without Tyrese Maxey, knock off Knicks

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid had 35 points and eight rebounds, James Harden added 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the host New York Knicks 119-112 on Sunday.

Georges Niang contributed 16 points and De’Anthony Melton had 15 for the Sixers, who won their eighth in a row without injured guard Tyrese Maxey.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 35 points and eight rebounds while Jalen Brunson added 23 points and 11 assists. Brunson went to the locker room with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury and sat out the remainder of the game on the bench.

RJ Barrett had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Mitchell Robinson chipped in with 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost three straight.

Immanuel Quickley scored 11 points and Quentin Grimes added 10.

Randle dropped in a 3-pointer from the corner and the Knicks went ahead 45-35 with 5:49 left in the second quarter.

Melton kept the Sixers close and his fourth trey closed them to within 52-44 with 3:25 remaining.

The Sixers stayed aggressive and sliced the deficit to 58-54 after Embiid hit a pair of free throws with 1:06 to go.

Randle was stellar with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting in the first half.

The Knicks appeared to be taking a six-point advantage into the locker room, but Shake Milton banked in a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to close within 63-60.

Brunson knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner with 5:48 left in the third and the Knicks led 83-78. Mitchell then threw down a dunk, Barrett drove to the basket and scored, and the advantage was nine.

Consecutive baskets from Embiid quickly cut the deficit to five.

Harden converted a four-point play and added another trey in the final minute, but the Knicks still led 96-95 at the end of the third.

The Sixers tightened defensively and surged ahead when Niang hit back-to-back treys to lead 108-100 with 6:51 remaining in the fourth.

Randle grabbed an offensive rebound and dunked on the Knicks’ next possession.

But the Sixers responded and took a 116-102 advantage after Embiid’s tip-in with 4:40 to go.

–Field Level Media