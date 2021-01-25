RECAP: Six Los Angeles Kings players score in win over Blues

Jan 24, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the net against St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Anze Kopitar scored one goal and assisted on two others as the visiting Los Angeles Kings defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-3 Sunday night.

Drew Doughty, Lias Andersson, Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Carl Grundstrom also scored for the Kings, and Adrian Kempe had two assists. Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 28 of 31 shots to earn the victory.

The Kings snapped their four-game losing streak against the Blues.

Brayden Schenn scored twice for the Blues, Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Jordan Kyrou had two assists. Rookie Ville Husso made 29 saves in his first NHL start.

The Blues are winless in three games this season in the second game of back-to-back sets.

The Kings doubled the Blues in shots (14-7) and shot attempts (26-13) in the first period while taking a 2-1 lead.

The Blues struck first as Schenn took a crisp cross-ice pass from Kryou and scored from the left circle.

The Kings tied the game with 1:47 left in the first period when Iafallo tucked a power-play goal inside the right post during a goal-mouth scramble.

Just 23 seconds later, Grundstrom put the Kings up 2-1. He burst up the left wing, danced around Blues defenseman Vince Dunn and snapped a shot past Husso.

The Kings generated the first seven shots of the second period while pushing their lead to 4-1.

Dustin Brown stole the puck from Dunn in the Blues’ zone and set up Vilardi’s backhand goal 6:25 into the period. Less than two minutes later, Kempe sliced through the right circle and fired a shot off Kopitar’s leg and past Husso.

Andersson jumped out of the penalty box and made it 5-1 on a breakaway pass from Kopitar. Husso stopped the initial shot, but Andersson jammed home the rebound.

Schenn cut the lead to 5-2 in the third period by converting a convenient carom off the end boards. Just 48 seconds later, O’Reilly scored with a long slap shot from the center point.

Doughty scored an empty-net goal by firing the puck the length of the ice with 17 seconds left.

–Field Level Media