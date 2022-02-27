Sidney Crosby’s game-winner pushes Penguins over Blue Jackets

Apr 24, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Sidney Crosby swiped in the puck from just outside the crease with 2:14 left in the third period Sunday to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The winning goal survived a Columbus challenge that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was interfered with.

Evgeni Malkin added a goal and an assist, Chad Ruhwedel also scored and Bryan Rust had two assists for the Penguins, who have won two in a row.

Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith made 32 saves.

Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost their second straight.

Merzlikins, playing for the first time since Feb. 17 and just off the injured list because of a lower-body injury, made 37 saves.

Bjorkstrand gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 4:43 of the first. After Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin turned the puck over, Roslovic, from the right side, set up Bjorkstrand for a one-timer in the left circle that sailed over DeSmith’s blocker.

It was Bjorkstrand’s 100th NHL goal.

With 48.7 seconds left in the first, Ruhwedel tied it. His shot from the right-wing boards glanced off Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and off Merzlikins’ arm.

Kasperi Kapanen got the secondary assist, his first point in 14 games.

Roslovic picked up the only goal in the second to give Columbus a 2-1 lead. Seconds after a Blue Jackets power play expired, Roslovic’s blast from the right dot went over DeSmith’s glove at 8:39.

Defenseman Mark Friedman kept Pittsburgh in the game when, about halfway through the third, he cleared the puck from behind DeSmith as it was just about to cross the goal line after Emil Bemstrom’s shot banked off a post and DeSmith’s skate.

Malkin tied it 2-2 at 11:54 of the third with a power-play goal after he was high-sticked by Sean Kuraly. From near the left post, Malkin converted a feed that Rust dished from the slot.

Crosby’s winner gave him 1,375 career points, giving him sole possession of 25th place all-time in the NHL.

–Field Level Media