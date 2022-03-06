Shuai Zhang jolts Dayana Yastremska to win in Lyon

Aug 15, 2021; Mason, OH, USA; Shuai Zhang (CHN) returns a shot against Marie Bouzkova (CZE) during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Eighth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China recorded her third career WTA singles title on Sunday after rallying to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska in the final at the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.

Zhang rebounded after dropping the first set and fought back from a break down on two occasions in the final set to turn back the Ukrainian wild card. Zhang, 33, won the match in one hour, 46 minutes.

The title was the first in more than four years for Zhang, who emerged victorious in Guangzhou in both 2013 and 2017.

Yastremska, 21, benefited from six aces and won 74.5 percent of her first serve points before falling to Zhang.

Zhang became the first woman from China to win a tour title since Zheng Saisai won in San Jose in 2019.

–Field Level Media