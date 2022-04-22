Shoulder discomfort lands Dodgers RHP Blake Treinen on IL

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Blake Treinen on the injured list Friday with right shoulder discomfort and recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Treinen has made three appearances this season but has not pitched since April 14 as the Dodgers tried to get his shoulder up to speed again without using an IL stint. He 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and has five strikeouts in three innings.

In nine career seasons, the 33-year-old is 36-31 in 447 appearances with a 2.87 ERA and effectively has been the Dodgers’ set-up man since joining the club in 2020.

Cleavinger, who turns 28 on Saturday, made one appearance for Los Angeles earlier this season before he was optioned. He has just 24 major league appearances with the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies over the past three seasons, going 2-4 with a 3.72 ERA.

–Field Level Media