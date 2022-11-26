Short-handed Raptors topple Mavericks, 105-100

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

O.G. Anunoby and Fred VanVleet each scored 26 points and the injury-depleted Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday.

Chris Boucher added 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who had lost their two previous games.

Juancho Hernangomez added 10 points as Toronto gained a split in two games with Dallas this season.

Luka Doncic scored 24 points for the Mavericks, who have lost three straight. Dorian Finney-Smith added 16 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 and Christian Wood scored 10 points.

Toronto took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter. Dallas used an 11-2 run to open the fourth. Toronto scored the next five points.

Finney-Smith’s layup with 4:20 remaining in the fourth quarter trimmed the lead to three points and he came back to hit a 3-pointer that tied the game at 90.

Hernangomez made a hook shot to give Toronto a one-point lead with 2:45 left. Anunoby added two free throws, but Dinwiddie cut the lead to one on a layup. Anunoby’s hook shot restored the three-point lead.

Reggie Bullock made two free throws with 1:40 to play.

The teams exchanged baskets before Boucher hit a 10-footer but missed the free throw with 31.4 seconds to play. Doncic’s jumper cut the lead to one. Thaddeus Young made two free throws with 16.6 seconds left. Young then made a steal to clinch the game and Anunoby finished the scoring with two free throws.

Dallas led 29-24 after the first quarter despite being ahead by 15 points.

Toronto scored the first six points of the second quarter and bumped the lead to six on Gary Trent Jr.’s 3-pointer with 3:26 left. Toronto’s lead reached seven before Doncic finished the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 54-52.

Toronto used an 8-0 run to take an eight-point lead with 9:19 remaining in the third quarter. VanVleet’s layup gave Toronto an 11-point lead with 5:08 left in the third. Toronto led 81-73 after three quarters.

Toronto was without Scottie Barnes (sprained knee), Dalano Banton (sprained ankle), Pascal Siakam (adductor strain), Precious Achiuwa (sprained ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (dislocated toe).

