VIDEO: Shohei Ohtani almost hit home run out of Dodger Stadium

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

What reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani has done thus far in his first season as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers is absolutely insane.

Ohtani entered MLB games today with an NL-high 29 homers. He has been knocking the cover off baseballs all season. Just look at what he did during the MLB All-Star Game this past Tuesday. Absolutely insane stuff.

We can now add another eye-opening moment to Ohtani’s resume in his first season with the Dodgers.

Taking on the Boston Red Sox in Southern California Sunday night, Ohtani stepped to the plate against Kutter Crawford in the fifth inning.

What followed was pure magic. The Japanese sensation blasted a 473-foot home run that nearly made its way completely out of Dodger Stadium. You have to see it to believe it.

473 feet and 116.7 MPH off the bat?



Ohtani is a a real Sho-man ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/H02RCWh0K1 — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2024

We’re not even sure where to start with this one. The ball also traveled off Ohtani’s bat at a ridiculous 116.7 miles-per-hour.

It might be among the most majestic homers in modern MLB history. The reaction from the crowd tells us this story, too.

Shohei Ohtani stats (2024): .317 average, 30 HR, 70 RBI, 1.033 OPS

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As you can see, Ohtani is putting up some crazy numbers thus far this season.

Despite being unable to pitch due to injury, Ohtani is more than living up to his 10-year, $700 million contract. Crawford found that out first-hand Sunday night.

