Shohei Ohtani gets 10th win, Angels top Giants

Shohei Ohtani gave up one unearned run in six innings and Mike Moustakas hit a tiebreaking three-run homer to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani (10-5) gave up three hits, walked three and struck out five while making 97 pitches in his first start since cutting his last start short with a cramp in his right hand last Thursday.

At the plate, Ohtani went 0-for-2 with two walks (one intentional) and a run scored.

Moustakas came up with the big hit of the game, a sixth-inning blast off Giants reliever Tristan Beck (3-1) on an 0-2 pitch. Moustakas turned on a breaking ball down-and-in and hit it for his 11th homer of the season.

Seven of Moustakis’ home runs have come since his trade to the Angels from the Colorado Rockies in late June, and six of the seven have either tied the game or given the Angels a lead.

The Angels bullpen was able to hold the lead, though it didn’t come easily. The Giants loaded the bases with two out against Jose Soriano in the seventh, but Soriano was able to get Thairo Estrada to hit into a force play to end the threat.

Matt Moore threw a scoreless eighth before Carlos Esteves, after blown saves in two of his previous three appearances, pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

The only run the Giants scored against Ohtani came in the second inning, when Michael Conforto doubled and Patrick Bailey walked with one out. After a pitch to Brandon Crawford, Angels catcher Matt Thaiss threw to second in an effort to pick off Conforto.

But the ball bounced and then deflected off Conforto’s helmet into right field. Conforto moved to third and Bailey to second on Thaiss’ error, and Conforto then scored on Crawford’s sacrifice fly to center.

A double by Moustakas off Giants opener Ryan Walker in the first inning gave the Angels runners on second and third with two out. However, C.J. Cron struck out to end the threat.

Sean Manaea replaced Walker to start the second and didn’t allow a hit to the Angels until Luis Rengifo led off the sixth with a double. It spelled the end for Manaea and the beginning of a four-run inning for the Angels.

With Rengifo on second, Ohtani was walked intentionally before Brandon Drury singled home Rengifo.

Moustakas followed with his tie-breaking homer.

–Field Level Media