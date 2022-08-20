Shock remain unbeaten in Summer Showdown Qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock defeated the Los Angeles Gladiators on Saturday to remain undefeated in Overwatch League Summer Showdown West region qualifying.

The Shock defeated the Gladiators 3-1 to improve to 4-0.

In other action Saturday, the London Spitfire swept the Houston Outlaws and the Washington Justice swept the Florida Mayhem.

The Shock opened with a 2-1 win on Busan-Uat but dropped Paraiso 3-0. The Shock took the last two maps, 4-3 on Junkertown and 1-0 on New Queen Street.

The Spitfire rolled to their win, winning 2-0 on Oasis, 3-2 on Paraiso and 2-1 on Dorado.

The Justice opened with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower, took Paraiso 3-1 before completing the sweep, 1-0 on Circuit Royal.

Qualifiers continue Sunday with five matches:

Los Angeles Valiant vs. Guangzhou Charge (East)

Chengdu Hunters vs. Philadelphia Fusion (East)

Dallas Fuel vs. Boston Uprising (West)

Atlanta Reign vs. Paris Eternal (West)

Toronto Defiant vs. Los Angeles Gladiators (West)

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 4-0, +9, 4 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 3-0, +5, 3

T3. Vancouver Titans, 2-1, +5, 2

T3. Washington Justice, 2-1, +5, 2

5. London Spitfire, 2-1, +4, 2

6. Toronto Defiant 2-1, +1, 2

7. Houston Outlaws, 1-2, -3, 1

T8. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1

T8. New York Excelsior, 1-2, -4, 1

T8. Boston Uprising, 1-2, -4, 1

T11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-3, -4, 0

T11. Atlanta Reign, 0-2, -4, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-2, -6, 0

East

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, +6, 2 points

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 2-0, +6, 2

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-0, +1, 1

4. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-1, -1, 0

T5. Guangzhou Charge, 0-1, -3, 0

T5. Chengdu Hunters, 0-1, -3, 0

7. Hangzhou Spark, 0-2, -6, 0

