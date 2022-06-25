Shock remain unbeaten in Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock defeated the Atlanta Reign on Saturday in West Region play to remain undefeated in the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.

Dallas Fuel did their best to stay tight in the West standings, sweeping the Vancouver Titans. In the day’s other West matchup, Toronto Defiant toppled Washington Justice 3-1.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play the following week.

The Shock improved to 9-0 with a 3-1 win over the Reign. Shock opened with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street before Reign took Route 66 4-3. But it was all Shock from there – 2-1 on King’s Row and 2-0 on ilios.

Fuel improved to 7-3 by cruising past the Titans — 1-0 on Colosseo, 3-2 on Dorado and 2-1 on Eichenwalde.

Defiant had to rally after dropping New Queen Street to the Justice 1-0. Defiant responded with a 1-0 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, 3-1 on Eichenwalde and 2-1 on Lijiang Tower.

West action continues Sunday with three matches:

Shock vs. Florida Mayhem

Houston Outlaws vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

Paris Eternal vs. Boston Uprising

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 9-0, +21, 10 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-2, +12, 9

3. Dallas Fuel, 7-3, +10, 9

4. Houston Outlaws, 6-2, +9, 7

5. Atlanta Reign, 6-4, +5, 7

6. London Spitfire, 6-3, +4, 6

7. Florida Mayhem, 5-4, +5, 6

8. Toronto Defiant, 5-4, +1, 6

9. Washington Justice, 4-5, -1, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 2-6, -10, 2

11. Paris Eternal, 1-7, -15, 1

12. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-10, -25, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 6-2, +10, 9 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 6-1, +11, 7

3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-2, +1, 6

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-5, -1, 5

5. Chengdu Hunters, 3-5, -3, 2

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-5, -4, 2

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-6, -14, 1

