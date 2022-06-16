Shock, Justice, Spitfire open Midseason Madness qualifying with wins

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock, Washington Justice and London Spitfire won their respective games Thursday to open qualifying for the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness.

The Shock swept the second-place Dallas Fuel 3-0 to improve to 7-0 in the season standings. The Justice beat the New York Excelsior 3-1 while the Spitfire beat the Florida Mayhem 3-2.

San Francisco earned its spotless victory by taking Lijiang Tower 2-1, Midtown 1-0 and Circuit Royal 3-1 over Dallas.

Washington dropped its first map to New York, 2-1 on Ilios. But the Justice charged back and held Excelsior scoreless the rest of the way, winning King’s Row 1-0, Route 66 2-0 and Colosseo 1-0.

London went ahead by two maps, beating Florida 2-1 on Ilios and 1-0 on Eichenwalde. The Mayhem responded with consecutive 1-0 victories on Watchpoint: Gibraltar and Colosseo. The Spitfire took the deciding map, Oasis, 2-1.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play the following week.

West action continues Friday with three matches:

–Toronto Defiant vs. London Spitfire

–Atlanta Reign vs. Boston Uprising

–Vancouver Titans vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 7-0, +16, 8 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 5-2, +7, 7

3. Los Angeles Gladiators, 4-2, +7, 7

4. Florida Mayhem, 4-3, +6, 5

5. Houston Outlaws, 4-2, +5, 5

6. Toronto Defiant, 4-2,+3, 5

7. Washington Justice, 4-3, +2, 5

8. Atlanta Reign, 3-3, +1, 3

9. London Spitfire, 4-3, -1, 4

10. Boston Uprising, 2-4, -6, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 1-6, -12, 1

T12. Paris Eternal, 0-6, -14, 0

T12. Vancouver Titans, 0-6, -14, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-2, +6, 7 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 5-1, +8, 6

3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-1, +4, 6

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-3, +2, 5

5. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -4, 2

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 1-5, -5, 1

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-5, -11, 1

–Field Level Media