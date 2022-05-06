Shock improve to 2-0 at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock won their second match in as many days Friday during the first week of Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers.

The Shock, hunting for another OWL championship after winning back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, swept the London Spitfire 3-0 one day after defeating the Paris Legion by the same score.

San Francisco opened with a 2-0 victory on Lijiang Tower and squeaked out a 2-1 win on Eichenwalde. The Shock finished London off with a 3-1 victory on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

Also Friday, the Boston Uprising and Houston Outlaws won their first matches of the season. Boston eked past the Vancouver Titans 3-2, while Houston swept the Dallas Fuel 3-0.

Boston and Vancouver traded maps throughout their best-of-five match. The Uprising took a 2-0 win on Ilios, but the Titans responded with a 3-2 triumph on Midtown. Boston went back ahead with a 2-1 win on Circuit Royal, but Vancouver again evened it up with a 1-0 result on Colosseo.

The Uprising finished the job on the decisive map, Oasis, beating the Titans 2-1.

Houston took down Dallas by earning wins of 2-0 on Oasis, 3-2 on Midtown and 2-1 on Dorado.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Three matches are scheduled for Saturday:

–Toronto Defiant vs. Washington Justice

–Atlanta Reign vs. New York Excelsior

–Boston Uprising vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 2-0, +6, 2

2. Houston Outlaws, 1-0, +3, 1

T3. Atlanta Reign, 1-0, +2, 1

T3. Los Angeles Gladiators, 1-0, +2, 1

5. Boston Uprising, 1-0, +1, 1

T6. Toronto Defiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T6. Washington Justice, 0-0, 0, 0

8. Vancouver Titans, 0-1, -1, 0

T9. New York Excelsior, 0-1, -2, 0

T9. Florida Mayhem, 0-1, -2, 0

T11. London Spitfire, 0-1, -3, 0

T11. Paris Eternal, 0-1, -3, 0

T11. Dallas Fuel, 0-1, -3, 0

East

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0, 0

T1. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

–Field Level Media