Shock first to reach 5-0 in Summer Showdown qualifiers

The San Francisco Shock were the first team to reach 5-0 in Overwatch League Summer Showdown qualifying during Friday’s West region action.

The Shock swept the New York Excelsior 3-0. In other matches, the Vancouver Titans edged the Washington Justice 3-2 and the Atlanta Reign beat the London Spitfire 3-1.

San Francisco beat New York 2-0 on Oasis, 1-0 on Midtown and 3-2 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. They moved ahead of the idle 4-0 Dallas Fuel and improved their map differential to plus-12.

Washington moved ahead twice in its battle with Vancouver before the Titans rallied. The Justice won 2-0 on Ilios to start, but the Titans took Midtown 2-1. Washington then won 3-0 on Junkertown, before Vancouver tied it again with a 1-0 triumph on New Queen Street.

The Titans took the match with a 2-1 victory on Busan-UAT. The teams entered the day tied in the West region standings, but Vancouver moved into third with the victory while the Justice slipped into fifth.

Atlanta dropped its first map against London, 2-1 on Nepal, before storming back with three straight victories. The Reign won 3-2 on Midtown, 4-3 on Junkertown and 1-0 on Colosseo.

Qualifiers continue Saturday with six matches:

–Guangzhou Charge vs. Seoul Dynasty (East)

–Hangzhou Spark vs. Los Angeles Valiant (East)

–Philadelphia Fusion vs. Shanghai Dragons (East)

–Boston Uprising vs. Toronto Defiant (West)

–Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Paris Eternal (West)

–Houston Outlaws vs. Vancouver Titans (West)

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +12, 5 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-0, +7, 4

3. Vancouver Titans, 3-1, +6, 3

4. Toronto Defiant 3-1, +3, 3

5. Washington Justice, 2-2, +4, 2

6. London Spitfire, 2-2, +2, 2

7. Atlanta Reign, 2-2, +1, 2

8. Houston Outlaws, 1-2, -3, 1

9. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1

10. Boston Uprising, 1-3, -6, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -7, 1

12. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-4, -6, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-3, -9, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 3-0, +9, 3 points

2. Shanghai Dragons, 2-0, +6, 2

3. Chengdu Hunters, 2-1, +2, 2

T4. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-1, -2, 1

T4. Guangzhou Charge, 1-1, -2, 1

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-3, -5, 0

7. Hangzhou Spark, 0-3, -8, 0

