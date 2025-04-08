NFL insider reveals top two draft destinations for Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With less than three weeks to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, predicting Shedeur Sanders’ landing spot is one of the toughest projections around. Most agree that the urgent need teams have for a potential franchise quarterback will secure Sanders as a first-round selection.

Yet, predicting which team Sanders lands with is no easy task. Is he in play to the Cleveland Browns with the second overall pick? Or will he slide outside of the top-10 selections altogether?

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: April draft projections for first and second rounds

New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers named ‘most plausible destinations’ for Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Is Shedeur Sanders worth a first-round pick? Considering all prospects selected in the first round come with a fifth year of contract control, teams could see more value in taking him in the late-first rather than early in the second round. And that’s if Sanders even falls into the 20s.

Recently, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter took a crack at projecting which teams are the “most plausible” spots for Sanders. When doing so, Schefter pointed out the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who own the ninth and 21st picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

A discussion with @tyschmit about some of the potential landing spots for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.



🎧 https://t.co/0Ox8ODjMq2 pic.twitter.com/MaHBY756S9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2025

The Saints at least have Derek Carr as their starter for this season, but the Steelers are still looking for their starter, even if they’ve been heavily linked to Aaron Rodgers. Ultimately, Sanders would make sense for either team.

Related: 5 most overrated NFL Draft prosects in 2025, including Shedeur Sanders