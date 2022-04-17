Shea Patterson trending for all the wrong reasons in USFL debut

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Former Mississippi and Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was the No. 1 overall pick of the Michigan Panthers in the initial USFL Draft leading up to their inaugural season.

Taking on the Houston Gamblers in their first ever game on Sunday, Patterson and his Panthers struggled big time. They lost to the Gamblers by the score of 17-12.

For his part, Shea Patterson was a blooper waiting to happen initially. This included a strip sack that was returned by the Gambler 95 yards for a touchdown.

Shea Patterson's USFL career got off to a rough start. #USFL pic.twitter.com/8XQKxYPsXp — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 17, 2022

We really need this “highlight” with a Benny Hill theme song backdrop. That would just be great.

Shea Patterson stats: 17-of-24 passing, 192 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 fumbles (one lost)

After putting the ball on the turf three times, Patterson was replaced under center by former Denver Broncos first-round bust Paxton Lynch. This is a thing that actually happened.

Shea Patterson trends after disastrous USFL debut

Shea Patterson tripping over his own feet, getting up and getting strip sacked that’s returned for a TD still isn’t as embarrassing as the head to toe denim fit — Barstool Ole Miss (@BarstoolOleMiss) April 17, 2022

Watching Shea Patterson’s passes get batted down at the line of scrimmage: pic.twitter.com/HvCYFpbRoC — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) April 17, 2022

The last time Shea Patterson was down 17-0 to a Clayton Thorson-led team, he led Michigan to a comeback victory.



Would a great day for history to repeat itself! #GoBlue #ClawsOut — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) April 17, 2022

The Jeff Fisher + Shea Patterson + Paxton Lynch experience pic.twitter.com/7SKzSQSfr5 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 17, 2022

Shea Patterson being benched for Paxton Lynch. I love the USFL — Nelson (@NellyD15) April 17, 2022

This Michigan team in the USFL is the worst team in the history of sports. They benched Shea Patterson for Paxton Lynch, who immediately fumbled and threw an INT and then benched Paxton lynch for Patterson part 2. And if all that wasn’t bad enough, their coach is Jeff Fisher. — Mike (@MikeTerril) April 17, 2022

Shea Patterson being coached by Jeff Fisher in a start-up league. That’s about as fancy as it gets.

As for the USFL as a whole, fan attendance left a lot to be desired on the first weekend of action. The hope here is that interest in this league can pick up steam moving forward.