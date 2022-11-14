Shax among three released by London Spitfire

The London Spitfire released damage dealer Johannes “Shax” Nielsen of Denmark, tank Gael “Poko” Gouzerch of France and Emir “Kaan” Okumus of Germany on Monday.
Shax was the longest-serving player on the team to be released. He had spent the past two seasons with the Spitfire after a nearly two-year stint with the Los Angeles Valiant.
The Spitfire also aren’t bringing back DPS William “SparkR” Andersson, a Swede who announced Friday that his contract expired and he was seeking new offers.
London had made major strides in 2022 after going 1-15 in the 2021 regular season. The Spitfire went 14-10 in the 2022 season and made the postseason.
–Field Level Media