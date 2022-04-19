Sharks sign former Michigan guard Strauss Mann

Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks signed goaltender Strauss Mann to a one-year contract on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

“Strauss is a quick athletic goalie with history of leadership and success exemplified by being named the first goalie Captain at University of Michigan in 78 years,” Shin Larsson, the Sharks’ supervisor of European scouting, said in a release. “… We look forward to adding a quality goaltender and person to our organization.”

Mann played three seasons at Michigan (2018-21), represented Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and has competed professionally in the Swedish Hockey League.

Mann, 23, has appeared in 22 games for Sweden’s Skelleftea AIK, posting a 13-8-1 record with three shutouts, a 2.19 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

The Connecticut native was 1-1 at the Olympics with a 1.85 GAA and a .945 save percentage.

In 77 games with the Wolverines, Mann compiled a 34-29-9 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.14 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He was the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year in 2019-20.

–Field Level Media