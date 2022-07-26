Sharks name David Quinn as head coach

Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks on Tuesday hired David Quinn as the 11th head coach in franchise history.

Quinn, 56, replaces Bob Boughner, who was fired on July 1 after the Sharks finished 32-37-13 and missed the playoffs for the third straight season. The team had reached the playoffs in 14 of the previous 15 seasons.

“We want to bring back the winning culture here,” Quinn said.

Quinn was fired as coach of the Rangers on May 12, 2021. He posted a 96-87-25 record with one playoff appearance in three seasons with New York.

Quinn previously coached at Boston University from 2013-18. He also coached the U.S. men’s hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier, who played collegiately at Boston University, said that connection didn’t factor in the decision to hire Quinn.

“It’s just the cherry on top,” Grier said. “We’re trying to get some more Terriers out west. … But David was the best candidate for the job.”

–Field Level Media