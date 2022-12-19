fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 19, 2022

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl faces discipline for high-sticking

Dec 18, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) and center Mikael Backlund (11) defend against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl faces an NHL Player Safety hearing Monday for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm.

The incident occurred just after the start of the third period in the Sharks’ 5-2 loss to the visiting Flames on Sunday.

After being cross-checked by Lindholm at center ice, Hertl responded by hitting Lindholm across the face with his stick.

Hertl, 29, recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday’s game. He ranks second on the Sharks with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) through 33 games this season.

–Field Level Media

Share: