Sharks forward Tomas Hertl faces discipline for high-sticking

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl faces an NHL Player Safety hearing Monday for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm.

The incident occurred just after the start of the third period in the Sharks’ 5-2 loss to the visiting Flames on Sunday.

After being cross-checked by Lindholm at center ice, Hertl responded by hitting Lindholm across the face with his stick.

Hertl, 29, recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday’s game. He ranks second on the Sharks with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) through 33 games this season.

