Sharks F Logan Couture (lower body) week-to-week

San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The Sharks began training camp Thursday and open the regular season Oct. 12 against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

Couture told reporters Thursday that the injury didn’t occur at a particular moment, but rather over time during his offseason training.

Couture, 34, is projected to be the club’s second-line center heading into his 15th season, all with the Sharks.

He registered 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) and played all 82 games last season.

Couture has 700 points (323 goals, 377 assists) and 251 penalty minutes in 927 games since being drafted by San Jose in the first round (ninth overall) in 2007.

