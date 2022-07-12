Sharks buy out F Rudolfs Balcers

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks waived forward Rudolfs Balcers on Tuesday for the purposes of a buyout.

Balcers, 25, was set to make $1.85 million in 2022-23.

He tallied 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 61 games for the Sharks last season. He has 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) in 153 career games with the Ottawa Senators (2018-20) and Sharks.

Balcers was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by the Sharks, who traded him to Ottawa in September 2018. The Sharks selected Balcers off waivers from Ottawa in January 2021.

–Field Level Media