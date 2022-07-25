Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaq, signing with G League Ignite

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Shareef O’Neal is signing with the G League Ignite after going unselected in last month’s NBA draft.

“VEGAS LETS DO IT!!” the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal tweeted Monday, referencing the city where the Ignite is based. “Thank you ignite!”

The Athletic reported O’Neal signed “a six-figure contract” with the Ignite.

The G League Ignite was formed in 2020 as an alternative development route for elite NBA prospects to pursue instead of college basketball, but those who have played collegiately and turned pro are also eligible. The Ignite play an exhibition schedule of G League opponents and international teams.

The 2022-23 Ignite roster will include O’Neal, former five-star high school prospect Scoot Henderson, Washington State transfer Efe Abogidi, Canadian five-star Leonard Miller and French 18-year-old Sidy Cissoko.

The Ignite had three players selected in last month’s draft — Australian Dyson Daniels (No. 8 overall), MarJon Beauchamp (No. 24) and Jaden Hardy (second round, No. 37).

O’Neal, 22, played for the Lakers in the NBA Summer League this month. In two games he averaged 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over 9.6 minutes per game.

O’Neal played 13 games for UCLA in 2019-20 before transferring to LSU for two seasons. In 37 career NCAA games, he averaged 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He averaged 50 percent from the floor for the Tigers last season, including 60 percent from 2-point range.

–Field Level Media