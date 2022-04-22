Shaquille O’Neal interested in Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching job…but only for $100m

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal claims he would be interested in the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching vacancy. As long as the team is willing to pay him an absurd $25 million a year for the job.

The Lakers are in search of a new coach after relieving Frank Vogel of his duties on April 11. It has opened the door to all sorts of speculation about who could land one of the most coveted and pressure-filled jobs in the NBA. Well in a new addition to the candidate’s list, NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal has tossed his name into the conversation, sort of.

Firstly, the idea of O’Neal even being the coach for the franchise he won three NBA titles with began in one of the more unlikeliest of places. Inside the mind of Southern hip-hop legend and former player agent Master P. The one-time agent for former NFL star Ricky Williams told TMZ Sports recently he actually wanted to fill the Lakers vacancy and was hoping O’Neal might join the staff.

Shaq willing to coach the Los Angeles Lakers for $25 million

That wild idea was expanded upon when O’Neal was asked about the 51-year-old former rap star’s idea during an episode of the NBA great’s “The Big Podcast.” In the conversation, the four-time league champion didn’t frown upon the idea, and actually suggested he would be open to the top job, as opposed to an assistant coaching gig. As long as the Los Angeles Lakers accepted his asking price of 4-years for $100 million.

“If the Lakers offer me $25 million a year for 4 years, I’ll coach the Lakers,” O’Neal said. “I need a 4-year contract. I’ll coach them right now.” “Let’s just say they have a conversation with Master P and they don’t pick him, now I’ll just go in as a side meet and say, ‘Hey, I know you didn’t wanna consider my good friend Master P, but if you want me, this is the fee.'”

The Lakers will surely not take O’Neal up on his offer. Especially, since he has no coaching experience at any notable level. Plus, he has a pretty cushy role as one of the linchpins for TNT’s weekly studio broadcasts of NBA games.