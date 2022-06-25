Portland Trail Blazers’ rookie Shaedon Sharpe ‘I see myself as one of the greatest ever’

Every year there’s an incoming draft prospect who already feels he’s one of the best players in the league. In 2022, Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe appears to be among that class.

The Blazers selected Sharpe seventh overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, which is an indication of how the league views his potential talent, but that’s merely potential. He’s yet to take on NBA-level competition, or even hit an NBA three. But the player himself feels his skill already makes him an all-time great.

Shaedon Sharpe puts himself up with the best

Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s a bit incredible, but Shaedon Sharpe didn’t play a single minute at Kentucky, before becoming the seventh pick by the Blazers. Clearly, the Blazers were infatuated with the 6-foot-6 shooting guard’s skills, but what does he bring to the table?

Sharpe has incredible athleticism and shooting range, like Logo Lillard range, and at just 19 years old, he has a lot of extra room for growth.

The biggest question comes on the defensive end, and not being able to see him compete since high school, it’s difficult to project his effectiveness as a ball-stopper.

Despite not having played at Kentucky, Sharpe doesn’t lack any confidence, and somehow feels he’s among the game’s all-time greats.

“I see myself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball.” Shaedon Sharpe after being drafted

I love hearing a rookie enter the league with confidence as Sharpe and his fellow NBA draft prospect Bennedict Mathurin are, but this is a bit much. At the same time, it’s the right mindset and mentality to have, as confidence plays a major role on the basketball court. Still, saying he sees himself as one of the greatest players only places a target on his back each time he takes on a new opponent, which creates additional pressure.

Can the rookie live up to his words? Based on his expectations, the Blazers should be able to head back to the playoffs, with Sharpe likely a viable candidate to win Rookie of the Year. We’ll see how it all plays out.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2023: Jabari Smith tops the list, Jaden Ivey a sleeper