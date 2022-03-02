Seven players fined for actions in opening weekend

Feb 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; CF Montr al forward Romell Quioto (30) gets called for a red card as he shoves Orlando City SC defender Robin Jansson (6) (not pictured) during the second half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After the opening week of the season, MLS fined seven different players for their actions across two different games.

In Orlando City’s 2-0 victory Sunday against CF Montreal, two players were fined for not leaving the field in a timely manner after red cards: Montreal’s Romell Quioto and Orlando’s Robin Jansson. Also in that game, Orlando’s Junior Urso was fined for embellishment on a foul in the 87th minute.

In Los Angeles FC’s 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, four players were fined for a pushing-and-shoving incident in the second half. LAFC’s Kellyn Acosta and Franco Escobar were disciplined as were Colorado’s Lalas Abubakar and Michael Barrios.

The league did not disclose the amount in any of the fines.

–Field Level Media