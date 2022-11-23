Seven Michigan State players charged in Michigan tunnel fracas

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seven Michigan State players were charged with crimes on Wednesday after the assault of two Michigan players following the Oct. 29 game between the two schools, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Spartans cornerback Khary Crump was charged with one count of felonious assault, stemming from video showing him hitting Michigan defensive back Gemon Green in the head with a helmet during the incident at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Green reportedly sustained a concussion and his family expressed the desire to pursue charges.

Michigan State defensive end Jacoby Windmon was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery. Windmon was shown in the same video as Crump.

Five Michigan State players were charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault. They are linebacker Itayvion Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright and defensive end Zion Young. The video showed a group of players hitting and kicking Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows while he was on the ground.

The seven Michigan State players were suspended by the school. Cornerback Malcolm Jones also was suspended but he was not charged on Wednesday.

“At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident,” Michigan president Santa J. Ono said in a statement. “We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”

The prosecutor’s office expressed that “charges are merely allegations.”

It said it received investigation results from the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. The Michigan State University Police Department and the Michigan State Police assisted in the investigation.

No Michigan players were charged in the incident.

Michigan State didn’t immediately release a statement on the charges.

The Wolverines won the game 29-7.

