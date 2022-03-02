Seton Hall hands Georgetown 19th straight loss

Mar 2, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Kadary Richmond (0) dribbles as Georgetown Hoyas guard Kaiden Rice (11) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Rhoden scored 16 points and threw home two dunks during the late stages of his Senior Night to help Seton Hall put away Georgetown 73-68 on Wednesday in Newark, N.J.

Kadary Richmond had 12 points and 10 assists, Jamir Harris also scored 12 and Myles Cale added 11 for the Pirates (19-9, 10-8 Big East), who earned their seventh win in nine games.

Kaiden Rice scored all of his game-high 17 points in the first half and broke Georgetown’s program record for 3-pointers in a season, previously held by Allen Iverson. Rice shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

However, the Hoyas (6-23, 0-18) lost their 19th straight game and now have just one chance left to avoid a winless season in the Big East.

Donald Carey’s two free throws brought Georgetown within 68-66 with 2:12 to go. Collin Holloway missed a layup that would have tied the game.

Jamir Harris made it a two-possession game again by sinking two foul shots with 47 seconds to go, but Carey got a layup to fall to cut it to 70-68 with 28 seconds left.

Rhoden made one of two free throws, and Georgetown’s final play resulted in Rice air-balling a 3-point attempt from the corner with nine seconds to go. Rhoden subsequently sealed the outcome by making two foul shots.

Holloway added 16 points, 10 in the second half. Georgetown’s Dante Harris put up 12 points and six assists, and Carey scored 11 points.

Seton Hall scored the final five points of the half — a slick Cale jumper and a Richmond trey — for a 42-36 halftime advantage. The Pirates shot 53.1 percent (17 of 32) for the half.

The Hoyas cut their deficit to one point three times early in the second. Dante Harris scored four straight baskets for Georgetown while the Pirates could not get further away than seven points. Finally, Richmond worked the low post for a lay-in that made it 60-51 with 7:08 to go.

Earlier in the day, Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed gave a vote of confidence to coach Patrick Ewing.

–Field Level Media