Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA

Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn’t provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament’s second round.

He shot a first-round 76 in the event, which was shortened to 54 holes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

On Saturday morning in the United States, television cameras caught him in Austin, Texas, where he was attending the football game between Texas and then-No. 1 Alabama. His wife, Angela Akins Garcia, played college golf at Texas.

The Telegraph reported that, as of Monday, Garcia had yet to provide a reason for the withdrawal to officials at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, where the event was held. Garcia, 42, or his management company must provide a valid reason within three weeks, or Garcia will be fined.

According to the DP World Tour rules handbook, a player may withdraw only for “emergency reasons or medical circumstances deemed reasonable by the tournament director.”

