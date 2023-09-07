Sens sign Jake Sanderson to 8-year, $64.4M extension

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators signed defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64.4 million extension.

The deal announced Wednesday night includes a 10-team no trade clause for the final three seasons. It will take effect with the 2024-25 season.

Sanderson, 21, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut last season and posted 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 77 games.

“Jake’s transition to the pro game has been flawless,” Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion said. “He’s a very mature young man who demonstrates a routine and skillful ability to play important minutes with poise. An effortless skater who holds himself to a high standard, he has the talent to be one of the best all-around defensemen in the NHL for years to come.

Sanderson led the Senators with 147 blocks and was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.

–Field Level Media