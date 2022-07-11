Ottawa Senators trade goalie Matt Murray to Maple Leafs

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired goaltender Matt Murray from the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

To take Murray’s contract off the Senators’ hands, Toronto also received a 2023 third-round draft pick and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for future considerations.

Ottawa will retain 25 percent of Murray’s salary. Murray signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Senators in October 2020 after they acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade. Murray has two years remaining on that deal.

Murray, 28, played only 47 games, starting 45, in his short tenure in Ottawa. The Senators placed him on waivers in November 2021, and after he cleared he was sent to their AHL affiliate for a short spell.

Murray went 5-12-2 with a .906 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against average last season.

In his five years with the Penguins, Murray won two Stanley Cups and was part of the 2017 All-Rookie Team. He has career marks of 132-78-22 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average.

The Maple Leafs were in the market for a goalie because they offloaded Petr Mrazek to the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade last week and reportedly aren’t close to re-signing pending unrestricted free agent Jack Campbell. Campbell and Mrazek combined to start 65 of Toronto’s 82 games last regular season.

–Field Level Media