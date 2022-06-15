Senators sign Dylan Gambrell to one-year deal

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa forward Dylan Gambrell signed a one-year, $950,000 deal for next season, the Senators announced Wednesday.

Gambrell, 25, had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 63 games for Ottawa this past season.

Gambrell was obtained early in the campaign from the San Jose Sharks for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft.

“Dylan’s versatility is one of his greatest strengths,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release. “He quickly earned the trust of our coaching staff as an effective penalty killer who could be relied upon in any situation from the center position.”

Gambrell played in 110 games for the Sharks over parts of four seasons prior to the trade. Overall, he has 13 goals and 17 assists in 173 NHL games.

