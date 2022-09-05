Senators re-sign defenseman Erik Brannstrom to one-year deal

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators re-signed defenseman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year, $900,000 contract for the 2022-23 season on Monday.

Brannstrom, 23, registered 14 assists and 30 penalty minutes in 53 games in his fourth season with the Senators in 2021-22. He has two goals and 29 assists in 116 games with Ottawa.

“Erik is among our group of young players who we’re looking upon to take another step forward next season,” general manager Pierre Dorion said. “He’s competitive, has an ability to efficiently move the puck and showed well when asked to take on an increased role last season. We’re hopeful that experience pays dividends for him in the year ahead.”

Brannstrom was drafted in the first round (15th overall) in 2017 by the Vegas Golden Knights, who traded him to Ottawa in the Mark Stone deal in February 2019.

–Field Level Media