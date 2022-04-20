Senators prevail in shootout, end Canucks’ win streak

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Gaudette scored the deciding shootout goal to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 road win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Alex Formenton had two goals, Parker Kelly scored and Nikita Zaitsev had two assists for Ottawa (29-41-7, 65 points). Zaitsev set up Formenton’s third-period goal that put the Senators ahead 3-2 after they trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period.

It was just the second time this season that the Senators were victorious when trailing after two periods, as they improved to 2-32-1 in those contests.

The Canucks saw their six-game winning streak end, though they still have an eight-game points streak (6-0-2). However, missing even one point on Tuesday is a setback for a team that is still outside the playoff race.

Vancouver (38-28-11, 87 points) is now five points behind the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks did gain ground in the wild-card race, moving four points behind the idle Dallas Stars for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

The Canucks outshot the Senators 37-31 in the game, and Vancouver also was off-target (either missing the net or hitting the post) on several other prime scoring chances.

Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Travis Dermott scored Vancouver’s other goal.

Quinn Hughes had two assists, giving him 55 for the season. He is now tied with Dennis Kearns (in 1976-77) for the Canucks’ franchise record for assists in a season by a defenseman.

Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 of 37 shots for his fourth win of the season.

Jaroslav Halak stopped all 14 shots faced in the first period, but the Vancouver goalie sustained an apparent hand injury near the end of the frame. Thatcher Demko took over in net after the first intermission and stopped 14 of 17 shots the rest of the way.

Miller’s goal came on the power play, continuing Vancouver’s hot streak with the extra attacker. The Canucks are 11-for-28 on power plays over their past eight games after going 1-for-4 on Tuesday.

