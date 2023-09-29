Senators name Steve Staios president of hockey ops

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators appointed Steve Staios as president of hockey operations on Friday.

Earlier on Friday morning, Staios resigned from his position as special adviser to hockey operations with the Edmonton Oilers.

“I am so excited that Steve is joining me in Ottawa to lead our hockey operations,” Senators new owner Michael Andlauer in a news release. “I have worked with Steve for many years and know first-hand that he will strengthen our team with his hockey acumen, attention to detail, commitment to excellence and enthusiasm for the game and its players. In hockey you can never accumulate too much talent. Having Steve and Pierre (Dorion, general manager) leading our hockey department gives us a formidable team.”

Staios, 50, served as the president (2015) and general manager (2016-22) of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League prior to joining the Oilers in October.

“Steve Staios has resigned his position as a special advisor to Edmonton Oilers hockey operations to pursue another opportunity. We have accepted Steve’s resignation, thank him for his time with the club and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said in a news release.

Staios, an Ontario native, totaled 220 points (56 goals, 164 assists) in 1,001 career games as a defenseman with the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Atlanta Thrashers, Oilers, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.

