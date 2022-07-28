Ottawa Senators’ Mathieu Joseph reaches 4-year contract extension

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph agreed to terms on a four-year, $11.8 million contract extension Thursday.

Per the Senators, Joseph will receive $2.5 million in 2022-23, $2.7 million in 2023-24 and $3.3 million in each of the next two seasons.

Joseph, 25, recorded 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 11 games last season with Ottawa after being acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 20.

He totaled career highs in assists (18) and points (30) over 69 games last season split with the Lightning and Senators.

“Mathieu’s addition made an immediate positive impact as someone who fit in well with our group,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. “He has high-end speed, a nose for the net and is responsible in his own end. He’s long demonstrated good upside and is someone we’re counting on to have another solid season both in 2022-23 and beyond.”

Joseph had 82 points (41 goals, 41 assists) in 232 career games with the Lightning and Senators. He was selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media