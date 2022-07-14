Senators’ Josh Norris signs 8-year, $63.6M extension

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris signed an eight-year, $63.6 million contract extension on Thursday.

Per the team, Norris will receive $5 million in 2022-23, $6.5 million the following season and $9.5 million over the next three campaigns. He then will earn $8.75 million in 2027-28, $7.85 million the following season and $7 million in 2029-30.

Norris, 23, recorded a team-leading 35 goals to go along with 20 assists in 66 games last season. He is coming off a three-year, $4.9 million contract with Ottawa.

“We’re very pleased to come to a long-term agreement with Josh,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release. “He’s a versatile forward who continues to mature into an exceptional NHL player. His scoring prowess has already shown to be a considerable asset for us and one that will help us reach the next level. His dedication and the pride he takes in his physical conditioning will serve as a great example for our next wave of young players.”

Norris has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) in 125 career games since being selected by San Jose with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He was part of the blockbuster trade that sent star defenseman Erik Karlsson to the Sharks on Sept. 13, 2018.

–Field Level Media