Senators G Matt Murray (concussion) to be ready for camp

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray will be ready for training camp this fall, general manager Pierre Dorion confirmed Wednesday.

Murray missed the final 28 games of the season while recovering from a concussion sustained on March 5 at Arizona in a collision with teammate Nikita Zaitsev.

Murray, who turned 28 on Wednesday, finished the season 5-12-2 with one shutout, a .906 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against average.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner with Pittsburgh, Murray is 132-78-22 with 14 shutouts, a 911 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA in 246 games (238 starts) with the Penguins (2015-20) and Senators.

