Senators F Mark Kastelic signs two-year extension

Ottawa Senators forward Mark Kastelic signed a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $835,000.

Kastelic will receive $800,000 in 2023-24 and $870,000 in 2024-25. He was scheduled for restricted free agency next summer prior to signing the deal on Thursday.

Kastelic, 23, has recorded two goals in six games this season. He had two goals and two assists in 16 games in 2021-22 with Ottawa.

“Mark has worked tirelessly to earn all that has come his way since being a late-round draft pick three years ago,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. “He’s reliable, competitive, takes exceptional pride in his conditioning and routinely showcases a willingness to take on any challenge. He’s set a very good example for the young players and prospects throughout the organization.”

Kastelic was selected by the Senators in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

